PM interacts with BJP net on government policies | India News

NEW DELHI: “Have you recently been to a center in Anganwadi to see first-hand how it works?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP officials and ministers during an interaction that lasted more than 5 hours.

“What government scheme do you like the most? What do you like about him? Do you have any suggestions on how this and other schemes can be improved? “Modi asked the group that included the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, the head of the BJP, JP Nadda, and the Minister of Law, Ravishankar Prasad, among others.

The session was Modi’s fifth with ministers and officials from the BJP for comments on the government. The interactions, sources said, were marked by informality. “It was like the sessions that Japanese management gurus hold to promote team spirit,” a minister was reported to have said.





Times of India