Need to stop rampant vulgarity in Bhojpuri cinema: MP from BJP to CM | India News

NEW DELHI: Gorakhpur BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan Shukla, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films on the big screen, called on Sunday for a law to be enacted in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to curb the vulgarity and obscenity in Bhojpuri. films, claiming that the deterioration of regional cinema was disturbing the mental faculties of youth in these states.The deputy wrote a letter to the UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, and to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar.

“There is a sharp decline in the content of Bhojpuri cinema. This is a matter of great concern. There is an adverse effect of this content on the young minds of the people of these states.

The BJP lawmaker, who had previously introduced a bill by a private member of Parliament on including bhojpuri as an official language in the eighth program, said this trend of “tacky” cinema has become a concern. worrying over the past decade, while blaming previous governments for doing little to stop it.

He recalled the contribution of the Bhojpuri language and its sponsors to cement the fight for freedom in India and

occupying the main offices of the country in the past.

“The fame of Bhikhari Thakur and the folk singer Mahendra Mishra is known throughout the country and abroad. So is the intellect of the first Deshratna President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Even Mahatma Gandhi started Satyagraha from Champaran (an area Bhojpuri-speaking) The great Rann of Bhojpur, Bankure Babuveer Kunwa, also made a supreme sacrifice. We need to ensure that the Bhojpuri language and its culture remain intact, “he said.

Shukla is one of the prominent and vocal Brahmin faces of the BJP in UP.

The party had recently brought in Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Jitin Prasad, a move seen as an attempt to further consolidate the Brahmin vote bank ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

After electing five-time MP Yogi Adityanath, a Thakur caste leader as the BJP prime minister in UP after a landslide victory in the 2017 assembly, the party has been striving to strike a balance to elevate the leaders of the Brahmin party and not Yadav OBC and promote the community in the state and union cabinets.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party had featured four prominent Brahmin faces, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Anurag Sharma and Ramapati Tripathi, all of whom had won.