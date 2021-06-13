India Top Headlines

Nationwide serosurvey will help build strategy on vaccination and blocking of Covid, says health expert | India News

NEW DELHI: Health experts dealing with Covid-19 believe that a nationwide coronavirus serosurvey will be beneficial as it will help determine the exact viral load and therefore help develop strategies.

Sero surveys estimate and monitor infection trends in the population that are specifically based on location to understand the current course of the virus.

The Center recently announced that it would start a national serosurveillance project and has asked States to participate in fact-based monitoring of the situation.

AIIMS Department of Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Neeraj Nischal told ANI: “Most Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. They may not actually seek any medical tests or intervention, for so there may be a large number of people who have been infected but do not know their status. The basic function of seropositive surveys is to know the exact burden of the infection. From this point of view, serosurveillance becomes very important because from she can find out which particular area has a susceptible population. ”

According to experts, specific serosurveillance strategies for particular areas can be developed and following them can further reduce the positivity rate.

Dr Nischal said: “You can always decide on a strategy based on these kinds of surveys. Through this, you can encourage people to get vaccinated in the area and thus we can strengthen the vaccination strategy of that area. Also, if a disease outbreak occurs in any particular area, a micro-blockade can be imposed in that area and thus the vulnerable population can be protected. ”

A strategy can be decided based on these surveys, it could be based on vaccination or a decision regarding confinement, which can definitely help save many lives, doctors say.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) will start the fourth national sero survey in June to assess the spread of Covid-19.

NITI Member Health Aayog Dr. VK Paul said on Friday: “The preparation for the national sero survey has been done. ICMR will begin work on the next sero survey this month. But if we want to protect our geographies, we will not have to depend on the national serum survey alone, we will also have to encourage states to conduct serosurveys. ”

India reported 80,834 new cases and 3,303 deaths on Saturday, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.





