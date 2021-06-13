India Top Headlines

More than 1.53 cr doses of vaccines are still available in the states, UT; 4 lakh more to be delivered in 3 days | India News

NEW DELHI: More than 1.53 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available in union states and territories, with more than 4 lakh to be delivered to them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday .

So far, more than 26 crore (26,64,84,350) doses have been provided to states and UT, through the Government of India channel (free of charge) and through the direct state procurement category, he said.

Of this, total consumption, including waste, is 25,12,66,637 doses (based on data available at 8 a.m. Sunday), the ministry said.

“More than 1.53 crore (1.53,79,233) doses of Covid-19 vaccine are still available in the states and UT to be administered. In addition, 4,48,760 doses of vaccine are pending and will be received by the states / UT within the next three days, “he said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Center has been supporting the states and UT by providing vaccines at no cost.

Additionally, the Center has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by states / UT.





