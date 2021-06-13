India Top Headlines

Mizoram: The head of the world’s largest family dies at 76 | India News

AIZWAL: The world’s largest family patriarch, Zionghaka, also known as Zion-a, died in a hospital here on Sunday, sources from the medical establishment said. He was 76 years old and survived by 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren.

“Zion-a suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He was receiving treatment at his residence in the village of Baktawng for three days. But his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared that he had been brought in dead,” he said. the director of the hospital, Dr. Lalrintluanga Zahau. He said .

Zion-a was the leader of the Chana Pawl or Chhuanthar, a sect formed by his grandfather Khuangtuaha after he was expelled from the village of Hmawngkawn in 1942.

Since then, his family has lived in the village of Baktawng, about 55 km from Aizawl. Khuangtuaha was succeeded by his son Chana, who was the father of Sion-a.

Around 400 families are members of the sect that allows polygamy to its male members.

Zion-a’s four-story mansion in Baktawng is a major tourist attraction. The family has appeared twice on ‘Ripley’s Believe it or not’ in 2011 and 2013.

Prime Minister Zoramthanga, Head of the State Congress Lal Thanhawla and the leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalduhoma, condemned Zion-a’s death.

“With great regret, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), who is believed to head the largest family in the world … Rest in peace sir,” the prime minister tweeted.





