Married at 39, the patriarch of the world’s “largest family” dies | India News

AIZAWL: Ziona, known as the patriarch of the “world’s greatest family,” died in a hospital near Aizawl on Sunday. He was 76 years old and survived by 39 wives and some 200 children and grandchildren living in ‘Chhuan Thar Run’ or Abode of the New Generation in Chhuan Thar Tlangnuam village in the central Serchhip district of Mizoram.

Sources said that Ziona, who was the leader of the ‘Chana sect’, was taken to the hospital around 3pm on Sunday, but doctors on duty were unable to revive him. He had a severe case of hypertension and was diabetic. Ziona, popularly known as ‘hotupa’ (leader) by members of the sect, was born on July 21, 1944. He married his first wife, Zathiangi, in 1959 when he was 15 years old and his second wife in 1968 when he was 24. Her last marriage was in 2004 to a 25-year-old young man.

Despite the fact that many of her daughters left home after their marriages, Ziona’s four-story home with its dormitory rooms has 162 people living in it. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga mourned the passing of Ziona. “With heavy hearts, #Mizoram bids farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), who is believed to lead the largest family in the world. Mizoram and his village in Baktawng Tlangnuam have become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in peace, sir! “Zoramthanga tweeted.

Ziona was anointed by her father Chana, leader of the ‘Chana Pawl’ religious sect, to lead his people even before he was born. The sect was founded by Khuangtuahthanga and used to be popularly known as ‘Khuangtuaha Pawl’ before becoming ‘Chana Pawl’ after the founder’s death when his younger brother took over.

Khuangtuahthanga provoked the ire of the Hmawngkawn village chief and the British government for his unique view of the Bible, prompting his eviction from the village. Ziona’s son, Nunparliana (60), has two wives and 13 children.





