India Top Headlines

India delivered 577 intruders to Bangladesh since 2018 | India News

NEW DELHI: In a gesture of mutual cooperation and emphasis on the well-being of the border populations of both countries, India has delivered up to 577 Bangladeshi intruders to the neighboring country since 2018, and the numbers this year have been quite good. In the first five months, more than 100 people returned to their country.

Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) said these intruders were caught and turned over to the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), the neighboring country’s border guard force, which shares 4,096-kilometer borders with India.

As the border between India and Bangladesh is considered the most peaceful international border, both countries make sure to maintain their relations and both sides show goodwill gestures during the flag meetings of the border guard forces of the two nations.

Of these 577 Bangladeshi intruders, there were women, children and men belonging to the villages located near the borders.

Most of the time, these illegal infiltrators sneaked into Indian territory by crossing the International Border (IB) in search of work.

Villagers could sneak into Indian territory, as most portions of the India-Bangladesh border, the world’s fifth longest land border, are porous.

The border between India and Bangladesh connects 262 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya and 2,217 km in West Bengal.

According to the data, 480 of these intruders had entered Indian territory through West Bengal, 71 through Tripura, 18 through Meghalaya and eight through Assam.

The 577 intruders were delivered to Bangladesh between January 1, 2018 and May 21 this year.

This year, the BSF held 129 Bangladeshis until May 21 and they were turned over to the BGB. Of these, 116 had entered India through West Bengal, nine through Tripura, three through Meghalaya, and one through Assam.

This year’s figures so far this year indicate that illegal entry may touch or cross the peak of 262 illegal infiltrations recorded in 2018.

In 2020, 116 Bangladeshis were captured and handed over to the BGB. Of these, 91 had entered through West Bengal, 17 through Tripura, five through Assam and three through Meghalaya.

In 2019, 70 intruders were detained and handed over to Bangladesh, the lowest level. Of these, 38 illegal entries were observed through West Bengal, 19 through Tripura, 12 through Meghalaya and one through Assam.

A total of 262 Bangladeshis were returned to their country in 2018, the highest number so far. Of these, 235 had entered Indian territory through West Bengal, 26 through Tripura and one through Assam.

Earlier this month, the BSF had sent back a Bangladeshi teenager who had strayed into Indian territory. The 12-year-old, identified as Hasanur Jamal Abhik, was handed over to the BGB during a flag meeting between the two border guard forces at the BSF Dawki border post and the BGB Tamabil border post.

A resident of the Savar area in Dhaka district, the Bangladeshi teenager was found wandering around Dawki village on June 6 by locals, who turned him over to the police. It was handed over to the BGB on June 7.

To overcome this problem, as well as to prevent the illegal trafficking of cattle, humans, drugs, counterfeit Indian banknotes (FICN) and much more, the Home Office had decided in 2017 to employ a technological solution, in addition to physical presence. . of BSF staff.

In January 2018, the BSF’s information and technology wing undertook the BOLD-QIT (Border Electronic Domination QRT Interception Technique) project, under the Integrated Border Management Integrated System (CIBMS), and completed it in record time with the technical support of several manufacturers. and suppliers.

BOLD-QIT is a project aimed at installing technical systems under the CIBMS, allowing the BSF to equip the Indo-Bengali border in the unfenced riparian areas of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries with various types of sensors.

Now, the entire stretch of the Brahmaputra has been covered with the data network generated by microwave communication, OFC cables, DMR communication, day and night surveillance cameras and intrusion detection systems.

These modern devices provide power to the BSF control rooms along the borders and allow the rapid reaction teams of the paramilitary forces to thwart any possibility of illegal border crossings and crime.

In several places, it is not possible to erect border fences due to geographical barriers, and the Indian government is using electronic devices like these to protect the border between India and Bangladesh from illegal infiltration.





Reference page