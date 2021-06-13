IISc Study Finds Traditional Homes Better for Climate Change | India News
BENGALURU: As most people gradually switch from traditional houses, which rely on locally available building materials and knowledge, to modern housing, even in rural areas, a study by the IISc Center for Sustainable Technologies (CST) evaluated houses in three different towns in India. who had temperate, hot-humid and cold climates has found that traditional houses were better adapted to climate change.
“Climate change affects the durability, indoor temperature and energy demand of buildings,” said IISc.
India has diverse traditional housing architectures spread across its varied landscapes and climate zones, and CST’s Khadeeja Henna, Aysha Saifudeen and Monto Mani recently studied which of the two were more resilient to climate change.
The researchers, in their study published in Nature, while noting that climate change affects buildings in multiple ways, including extreme weather events and heat stress, said that rural India, which comprises 65% of the population, is characterized by vernacular dwellings that evolved with the time to passively regulate and maintain comfortable interiors.
“The team evaluated houses in three different towns in India that had temperate, hot-humid and cold climates. Using data loggers, the researchers recorded the temperatures inside these houses every 30 minutes for almost a year, ”said IISc.
Based on these recordings, they built a mathematical model to predict what indoor temperatures would be like in the future, IISc said, adding that the team then simulated three future global warming scenarios with different levels of greenhouse gas emissions.
The team, who also estimated how houses built with traditional and modern materials performed in these settings, found that in all three climates, traditional houses, such as those with wooden walls or slate roofs, were less affected by the climate change than modern houses.
“In the cold climate zone, traditional houses were warmer on the inside, which made them more suitable for residence. But in hot-humid and temperate climatic zones, modern houses had relatively higher indoor temperatures. This would make them more dependent on artificial air conditioning, further driving global warming. The study, therefore, suggests that traditional homes have design solutions that can help mitigate and adapt to climate change, ”said IISc.
