Haryana’s Deputy CM Praises Center for Reducing Taxes on Medical Equipment Amid Covid-19 | India News

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Senior Deputy Minister Dushyant Chautala praised the Center for reducing tax rates on medical equipment and related items amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.“Reducing the tax on Covid-related items with a uniform tax system across the country will help address the pandemic,” the deputy minister said in an official statement.The meeting of the Council on Goods and Services Tax (GST) held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Union’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, accepted Harayana’s demands, Chautala said.On Twitter, Chautala expressed her gratitude, writing: “I attended the 44th GST Council meeting today. My thanks to the entire Council for accepting Haryana’s request to extend all Covid-related benefits until 09/30/21 and reduce the tax rate on gas / electric / other furnaces for crematoria, including installation, etc. to 5 percent. ”

The central government has also reduced the existing tax from 28 percent on ambulances to 12 percent. “In current times, ambulances are an important part of health services for the timely admission of critical patients to hospitals.

From this, the GST Council has reduced the ambulance tax from the previous 28 percent to 12 percent. Likewise, the tax on thermometers has also been reduced to 5 percent, ”said Chautala.

The deputy prime minister also said that the GST Council has accepted all the suggestions of the six-member committee of the ‘Group of Ministers’ that was constituted to determine the GST on items related to Covid. “The state of Haryana had made two suggestions, first regarding the extension of the deadline for the exemption of the GST tax on Covid products and secondly to reduce the existing tax on electric crematoria,” it read in the notice.

It also reported that as suggested by the state, the exemption limit on GST was increased from August 31 to September 30. In addition, the second suggestion regarding the existing tax on the electric crematorium, the tax has been reduced to 5 percent.

According to the Covid-19 media bulletin, Haryana reported 539 new cases, 1,221 recoveries and 32 deaths on Saturday. There are 6,365 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.