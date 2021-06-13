g7-leaders-discuss-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-behind-covid-19-pandemic-india-news

India Top Headlines

LONDON: World leaders meeting at the G7 Summit in Cornwall discussed the possibility that a laboratory leak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan may have a connection to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said all the hypotheses behind. the origins of the deadly disease remain at stake.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said officials “compared notes” on the theory that the pandemic may have originated from a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, and called for further investigation. However, he claimed that the “best information” from the UK remained that it “jumped” from animals to humans, but admitted that they did not have “all the answers”.

“That is why internationally we wanted the review to be able to go to China to get all the answers, so that we have the whole picture instead of these possible, potential and plausible options,” Raab told ‘Sky News’ on Sunday. when asked about the matter.

“But at the end of the day, we don’t think it came from a laboratory. We think it is much more likely that it leapt from animal species,” he said.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Saturday that the theory was raised during a formal session at the G7 summit in Cornwall devoted to health issues and that identifying the origin of the pandemic was a fundamental part of showing respect to millions of people. people around the world who have died from the deadly virus.

“Yes, it was raised and we discussed the origins,” he said in response to a question.

“The first phase of the origin study was not conclusive, so there are four hypotheses, but [it’s] not conclusive yet. So we believe that all four hypotheses should be open, and we must continue with the second phase, to really know the origins, “said Dr. Ghebreyesus.

“As you know, more than 174 million people have been confirmed for Covid disease. This is actually an understatement, it could be more. And so far about 3.75 million people have died. This is very tragic and I believe that the respect of these People deserve is to know what is the origin of this virus so that we can prevent it from happening again, “he said, highlighting the importance of” cooperation from the Chinese side.

The origins of Covid-19 remain a widely debated topic, with some scientists and politicians arguing that there is a possibility of a laboratory leak of the deadly virus.

China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is located near the known epicenter of the Huanan Seafood Market outbreak in Wuhan, where the virus first appeared in late 2019 and became a pandemic. Since then, more than 175 million confirmed cases have been confirmed worldwide and at least 3.79 million deaths have been reported.

China has been accused of withholding raw data and access to sites that would aid a deeper investigation into how the virus emerged and how it first spread.

Scientists believe that the virus has likely passed from animals to humans, but there is a possibility that it may have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which investigates other coronaviruses.

Last month, US President Joe Biden ordered the country’s intelligence agencies to report within the next three months if Covid-19 arose from an animal or during a laboratory accident.

However, Beijing has maintained that there is no connection between the origins of the pandemic and the Wuhan laboratory and tried to dismiss the topic of a possible leak as an “absurd story.”

China claims that Covid-19 broke out in different parts of the world and China only reported the virus first.





