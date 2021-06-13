Eye on Ayodhya, the government clears mining in the forest | India News
JAIPUR: The Center has approved in principle the release of 398 hectares of forest land in the vicinity of the Band Baretha Wildlife Sanctuary in Bharatpur to extract the famous red sandstone from Rajasthan and ensure a constant supply of material to Ayodhya for construction in course of RAM temple.
The move to denote protected forest lands under the Banshi Pahadpur block and hand it over to the department of mining and geology is part of a broader plan to allow regulated mining with minimal environmental impact and simultaneous afforestation.
“In the 398 hectares that are going to be diverted, we hope to develop some 70 mining blocks and auction them. We have already started delineating the area and aim to complete it by the end of this month, ”said Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Oil) Subodh Agarwal.
Agarwal said that legal mining would not only soften the supply of sandstone for Ram’s temple, but would also put an end to the law and order challenges caused by illegal mining. According to a letter from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change of the Union, the state government You need to carry out compensatory afforestation in an area equal in size to the denoted forest area.
