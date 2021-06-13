Divided into LJP, five MPs write to speaker LS: Sources | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: There was intense speculation about a major split in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday. The sources said that five of the six MPs who excluded the head of the party, Chirag Paswan, have written to the Lok Sabha chairman to recognize them as a separate entity. However, there is no official confirmation from the Spokesman’s office or the LJP.

The five MPs include Chirag’s uncle, Pashupati Paras, his son, Prince Raj, and three other party lawmakers: Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, the sources said. They added that the split appears to be a mere formality, as all five MPs have claimed they are the real LJP. “We don’t have any such reports,” said a senior LJP official.

The sources said that differences had arisen in the party over the possible inclusion of a leader of the expansion of the cabinet, which can happen at any time. While JD (U) has openly criticized Chirag Paswan’s role and will oppose any move by the BJP to include him in the cabinet, he cannot oppose Paras’s induction.

Paras had created ripples just before the Bihar assembly elections when he praised Bihar’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, and praised his development agenda.

There was speculation that the party would split shortly after the LJP failed to make a significant impact in Bihar’s last assembly elections in 2020, after it decided to go solo at the polls.





