Covid: Daily Cases Hit 73-Day Low, Zero Deaths in Jharkhand | India News

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand became the first state in the country outside of the Northeast to report zero daily deaths from Covid-19 in at least the past 50 days, even as the country recorded the lowest number of new cases since Saturday on Saturday. March.

The daily figure in the state had touched 159 at the height of the second wave on May 1. India reported 80,627 new cases on Saturday, the lowest daily count in 73 days since 71,747 infections were recorded on March 31, according to TOI’s Covid database.

The day’s death toll also fell below 1,700 to 1,698, the lowest since April 19.

This does not include 1,606 deaths from previous days added to the total death toll in Maharashtra. The state added nearly 15,000 “overdue” deaths since May 17.

Odisha reported its highest daily toll so far of 47. Even as around 800 deaths in the state have yet to be examined to determine if they were due to Covid, there has been a comparative increase in daily death reports over the past few days. due to the rapid audit of pending cases, government authorities said.





