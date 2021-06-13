Covid-19: India reports 80,834 new cases, 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India’s daily Covid count continued below 1 lakh for the sixth day in a row. With 80,834 new cases reported on Sunday, the country’s total count has reached 2,94,39,989, according to data updated by the Union Ministry of Health at 9 a.m. On June 8, India reported 86,498 cases, the most low in 63 days.

However, deaths have not been able to match the drop in cases and are still above 3,000 marks. In the past 24 hours, 3,303 people have died from Covid in India, bringing the total death toll to 3,70,384.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has declined further by 54,531 in the last 24 hours to 10,26,159. The recovery rate has improved to 95.36%. Yesterday, 1,32,062 patients were discharged, which brings the total number of discharges to 2,80,43,446.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.25%, which is less than 10% for 20 consecutive days.

According to the Ministry of Health, so far more than 25 million doses of vaccines have been administered under a nationwide vaccination campaign started against Covid-19 on January 16 of this year. Maharashtra leads the vaccination campaign, followed by UP and Gujarat.