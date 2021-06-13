India Top Headlines

CM’s post in the MVA government is non-negotiable, he will remain in Shiv Sena for 5 years: Sanjay Raut | India News

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) tripartite government of Maharashtra, the post of chief minister will remain in the Shiv Sena for the full five-year term, and is ” not negociable “.

The Shiv Sena, who was one of the BJP’s oldest allies, had forged an unlikely alliance with the NCP and Congress after the 2019 state elections to form the MVA government, after splitting from the BJP over the issue of share the boss. minister position.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Raut said: “Shiv Sena’s prime minister at MVA will continue for five years. It is a compromise and no charge is shared. It is not negotiable.”

In reaction to statements by the president of the state Congress, Nana Patole, that Congress will be the largest party in the state after the 2024 assembly elections, Raut said there is a viral video on social media, in the it is said that Patole aspires to be a prime minister.

“There is nothing wrong with running for a position. There are several plaintiffs everywhere. In Congress there are several leaders capable of even leading the country, ”he said.

Raut said that the MVA is an alliance of three ideologically different parties.

“We have come together to lead a government and now we merge into a single political team. All three have the right to expand their base and strengthen the organization,” he said.

Asked about the recent meeting of the election strategist Prashant Kishor with the head of the CPN, Sharad Pawar, the Rajya Sabha member of the Sena said that Kishor has met with various political leaders before and has even worked for Narendra Modi.

“If all the opposition parties come together to fight Narendra Modi in 2024, what’s wrong with that? he said.

To a question about BJP leader Devendra fadnavis commenting that Modi will be re-elected in 2024, Raut responded by saying: “When did we say it won’t happen? Fadnavis has just presented his party’s position. ”

Modi is the top leader of the BJP. If all the opposition parties come together to wage a formidable fight against Modi, what happens? He asked.

“I cannot say what will happen in politics. In the West Bengal assembly polls, the media say that Modi and (Amit) Shah lost and not the BJP, ”he said.





