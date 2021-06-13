India Top Headlines

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh Alleges Corruption in Land Purchase for Ram Temple | India News

LUCKNOW / AYODHYA: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary General Champat Rai was accused on Sunday by two opposition leaders of buying a piece of land worth 2 million rupees at an inflated price of 18.5 million rupees for the Ram temple facilities.

The accusation, strongly refuted by Rai, was made by two opposition leaders: Rajya Sabha member of the AAP, Sanjay Singh, and a former minister of the Samajwadi Party government, Pawan Pandey.

Calling it a money laundering case, Singh and Pandey requested an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Enforcement.

Both leaders alleged that Rai bought the land, which measures 1,208 hectares and is located in Bag Bjaisi village below Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district, for a price of Rs 18.50 crore on March 18 this year from the first buyer, which He had bought it minutes before from its original owners for a sum of 2 million rupees.





Times of India