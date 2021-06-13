India Top Headlines

114 Coal India Mining Projects in Different Stages of Implementation: Government Report | India News

NEW DELHI: The 114 ongoing coal projects, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL), costing Rs 20 crore or more, are in different stages of implementation, according to a report.

The implementation and completion of these projects depend on critical external factors such as land ownership, green permits and evacuation infrastructure, the coal ministry said in its 2020-21 annual report.

In 2020, a total of 34 projects were sanctioned and nine mining projects completed by the CIL, he said.

The coal giant took several steps to ensure the projects’ timely completion.

There was persuasive persuasion by CIL with state governments to expedite land authentication in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

“Furthermore, landowners are constantly being persuaded to accept compensation and the transfer of land acquired by the company,” the report read.

There is also constant coordination and liaison with state governments to streamline the concession process for logging forests, he added.

“State governments have been constantly persuaded by coal companies at all levels to take the necessary actions to curb the frequent public order problems,” he said.

The implementation of the projects is periodically reviewed at the level of CIL and its subsidiaries. The coal ministry also reviews projects that cost more than 500 million rupees and have a capacity of three million per year or more in each quarter.

Coal India, which accounts for more than 80% of the national coal production, forecasts a production of 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24.





Reference page