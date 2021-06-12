India Top Headlines

With an Eye on the 2022 UP Assembly Polls, Yogi’s Cabinet Likely to Reorganize | India News

NEW DELHI: Days after holding parliaments with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to reorganize his cabinet soon.

With an eye toward 2022, the NDA’s smaller coalition partners such as Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel are targeting bigger roles in both the state and the Center. Both Patel and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in Delhi this week, crediting the rumor that both sides want to have an active alliance with the BJP.

According to a senior minister in the state, there are vacant Uttar Pradesh cabinet posts that will be filled without much restructuring.

Sources indicated that former Haryana congressional deputies Arvind Sharma and Jitin Prasada, who recently joined the BJP after resigning from Congress, are likely to be included in the state cabinet.

This is apparently being done with a view to balancing the caste equations with the Brahmins as the focus of the state. ANI had reported on Friday that the central leadership has clearly sent a message indicating that Yogi Adityanath will stay, letting the

speculation of a break in senior leadership.

Comments sent by BJP National Secretary General BL Santhosh and Radha Mohan Singh, in charge of Uttar Pradesh, have triggered the series of Yogi meetings planned in the national capital.

“More importantly, it’s about who will get what portfolio, especially Arvind Sharma, known for being close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jitin Prasada, the recent BJP member, who is ready to be admitted, should there be an expansion. of the cabinet. in the state ”, informed the sources.

In addition to holding meetings with the central leadership of the BJP, the Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh also met with members of the state parliament, including Union Minister VK Singh and former Union Minister and MP Satyapal Singh.

Elections for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2022. In 2017, the BJP had recorded a landslide victory in the polls, obtaining more than 300 seats. The assembly polls will be the BJP’s biggest litmus test before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest among all states.





