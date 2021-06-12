India Top Headlines

Upheaval in Rajasthan as pilot camp fires new salvo of ‘wiretapping’ | India News

JAIPUR: The wiretapping charges have returned to haunt the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The Jaipur District Chaksu Headquarters MLA Congress, Ved Prakash Solanki, a vocal Sachin Pilot supporter, claimed on Saturday that some lawmakers had told him that their phones were tapped.

Solanki, however, declined to name these MLAs. He also had no idea who was tapping his phones and under whose orders. “I don’t know if my phone is tapped or not. I also don’t know if the state government is involved in wiretapping or not. But some legislators told me that their phones were being taped, ”Solanki told TOI.

Solanki said these MLAs used an app to check if their phones were being tapped. The Chaksu MLA also claimed that some of these MLAs had even informed the CM about their wiretapping fears, but the latter had laughed at the matter.

Solanki said the MLA themselves informed him that police and intelligence personnel were watching them.

“The MLAs also shared (information) about how some government officials had warned them not to get caught by the anti-corruption office,” Solanki said.

When asked if these MLAs belonged to the Sachin pilot camp, Solanki replied, “They are MLAs from Congress.”

In reaction to this, the head of Congress flogged the assembly, Mahesh Joshi, said: “These are baseless charges. A responsible person like an MLA must make a public statement after checking things in the test (sic). ”

BJP State President Satish Poonia tweeted: “Today again an MLA from Congress says that many MLAs say their phones are being tapped, that spying is happening. Should Congress say who these MLAs are? (sic) Congress is bullying its own MLA along the lines of ‘so jaa beta, Gabbar aa jayega’ (dialogue from a Bollywood classic). Should Congress say when Gabbar will come? (sic)”

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said: “This is a tactic by the BJP and RSS to divert public attention from the corruption charges against their members in the bribery deal related to Jaipur’s sanitation issues (sic) “.

Last July, when Pilot and 18 congressional lawmakers rebelled against Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot, one of the charges they made was of illegal wiretapping.





