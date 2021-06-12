India Top Headlines

Twitter Sends Notices to Cartoonist Manjul and Other Highlighted Users at the Request of Law Enforcement Agencies | India News

NEW DELHI: Anonymous law enforcement agencies have asked Twitter to remove certain tweets by popular cartoonist Manjul, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, and others, for alleged violation of the law.

Manjul, Zubair and retired IAS official Surya Pratap Singh have shared screenshots of the notice sent by the microblogging platform on their Twitter accounts in recent days.

The sources said that the Ministry of Electronics and IT was not involved in sending these legal requests to Twitter.

It was unclear which agencies have flagged these users’ tweets and for what violations.

Emails sent to Twitter went unanswered.

Meanwhile, the screenshot shared by Manjul showed Twitter saying: “For the sake of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a request from the Indian police regarding your Twitter account @MANJULtoons, which states that. .. the content violates the laws of India. ”

Furthermore, it stated that Twitter “has not taken any action on the content reported at this time as a result of this request.”

Twitter, in its notice, said that it is company policy to notify users if it receives a legal request from an authorized entity (such as law enforcement or a government agency) to remove content from their account.

Twitter further informed account holders that while the platform cannot provide legal advice, “we want you to have the opportunity to evaluate the request and, if you wish, take appropriate action to protect your interests.”

“This may include seeking legal advice and challenging the request in court, contacting the relevant civil society organizations, voluntarily removing the content (if applicable) or finding some other resolution,” added Twitter.

Mohammed Zubair and Surya Pratap Singh also shared screenshots with similarly worded notices from Twitter on their own accounts. These three users have thousands of followers on the platform.

Twitter has had several clashes with the Indian government in recent months, including during the farmers’ protest and later when it labeled the political posts of various leaders of the ruling BJP party as “manipulated media.”

Twitter has also faced a delay in complying with IT rules that require large digital platforms to conduct greater due diligence and hold them more accountable for the content hosted on them. Social media companies will have to remove flagged content within 36 hours and remove flagged content for issues like nudity and pornography within 24 hours under the new rules.

Under the rules, major social media intermediaries, those with more than 50 lakh users, are required to appoint a complaints officer, a node officer, and a chief compliance officer. These personnel must be resident in India.

Earlier this week, Twitter assured the Indian government that it is in advanced stages of finalizing the appointment of the chief compliance officer as required by new IT rules, and that it will present additional details within a week.

Twitter has also stated that India will be one of the first countries to test a new team-building approach to market to “locally tailor” its global product to the needs of the region.

As part of its strategy, the company is seeking a ‘Staff Designer’, who will help the platform to establish a tailor-made product strategy for Twitter in India and execute it with the support of a dedicated local team.

Twitter has an estimated 1.75 billion users in India, according to data recently cited by the government.





