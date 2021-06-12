Sri Lankan Defense Secretary Welcomes India’s Support To Put Out MV X-Press Pearl Fire | India News
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Defense Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) expressed his gratitude to the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo for the support provided by the Indian authorities to quell the fire on the X-Press Pearl ship.
The gratitude was conveyed by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay in Colombo on Friday, when Sri Lanka’s Defense Secretary also recalled the bilateral ties and long-standing cooperation between the two countries, Colombo Page reported.
The X-Press Pearl reported an acid leak on board and caught fire just as it was due to enter the port of Colombo on May 20. The fire went out only after 13 days.
In addition to X-Press Pearl, Defense Secretary Gunaratne also discussed defense cooperation matters with the Indian envoy in Sri Lanka.
According to the Sri Lankan news portal, attention was also drawn to the pathways for the smooth running of the long-standing exchange of military training between two countries.
Meanwhile, the High Commission in Colombo said that the Indian side held productive discussions with the defense secretary and other senior officials to promote close cooperation between the defense and security spheres.
“The High Commissioner had productive discussions with the Secretary of Defense, the commanders of @srilanka_navy and @airforcelk and other senior @defenceSL officials to promote close cooperation between #India and #SriLanka in the spheres of defense and security,” said the High Commissioner of India in a tweet about Friday.
The discussions highlighted the importance of such cooperation for peace, security and protection in the shared strategic space and maritime environment, the High Commission added.
