Showdown on Twitter: Big Upstairs After Digvijay Singh Says ‘Will Reconsider Revocation of Article 370’ | India News

India Top Headlines

Congressional Leader Shri Digvijay Singh assured Pakistanis that Congress will review the decision to revoke… https://t.co/oItoOkABcS – Priyanka (Astrological Orientation) (@AstroAmigo) 1623473314000

NEW DELHI. In a leaked conversation with a Pakistani journalist at Clubhouse, Congressional Leader Digvijay Singh said that if Congress returns to power, it might reconsider repealing Article 370.

“When they repealed Article 370, democracy did not exist in Kashmir, as they had put everyone behind bars. And ‘Kashmir’ is something that is one of the foundations of secularism. Kashmir, which is a Muslim majority state , he had a Hindu king and they both functioned “Together. In fact, the pandits of Kashmir received reservations. The decision to revoke article 370 and reduce the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is regrettable. And the Congressional party will certainly review this issue, “Singh said in the Clubhouse chat.

Singh’s comments caused quite a stir on the microblogging platform. The Rajya Sabha MP faced a lot of backlash from many quarters.

It would be good for Congress to go back in history and listen to the debates in Parliament where some of their… https://t.co/4YTQmBJs8m – Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) 1623472177000

‘Great goal of the congressional deputy’

This is a big goal of its own, to say the least, and some would say yet another attempt to support Pakistan at… https://t.co/Nmf8wpXTTM – Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) 1623469842000

‘Digvijay has lost it’

Digvijay Singh seems to have completely lost it. How is the abrogation of anti-women, anti-minorities, anti-Dalits,… https://t.co/ndA2TYM4bV – Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) 1623482966000

‘Digvijay was the architect of the fake saffron terrorist conspiracy’

Why are we even surprised by the #DigvijaySingh statement on #CH? He was the chief architect of saffron t… https://t.co/zAqfCatOPR – Sameer (esBesuraTaansane) 1623489442000

‘Congress could also hand over Kashmir to Pakistan’

Digvijaya Singh tells Pakistani that Congress will consider repealing Article 370 shows Congress wants Pakistan ‘… https://t.co/YQWUOQnmEC – Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) 1623470149000

‘Do not betray the people of Jammu’

Dear Congress, J&K is beyond some notorious Kashmir cities infested with foreign terrorism. We, the people of… https://t.co/jnIWeDJE6s – Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) 1623485396000

Kashmiri pandits never had government job reserves. Is a lie’

The Kashmiri pundits never had a government job reserve in Kashmir or the rest of India. Indira Gandhi had trusted the KP so closely … https://t.co/15MGHjKbkE – Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) 1623473488000

Diggi claims that “reserves in Kashmir were provided to the Kashmiri pundits.” That’s right? Barkha Dutt had anticipated… https://t.co/4a87OWsluR – Rahul Roushan (rahulroushan) 1623472621000

‘Kashmiri pandits faced genocide in Kashmir and continue to be shot dead’

This is the state of the Kashmiri Pandits houses in Kashmir. Vandalized, invaded, lost in Distress sales after Genocid… https://t.co/mrZ9MAsw4D – Joydeep Roy (@jdroy_) 1623486383000

कश्मीरियत One million deaths died when Kashmiri pandits were chased out of the valley overnight and continue to be weapons … https://t.co/qH4DrKKV4c – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) 1623476094000

‘Difference between BJP and Congress’

Clear difference between BJP and Congress # BJP #Congress #DigvijaySingh # Article370 #Clubhouse # CongressMuktBharat… https://t.co/OOkrQgUKHw – Know the nation (@knowthenation) 1623490190000

However, few agreed with what Singh said.

Kashmir does not belong to the pandits of Kashmir … – Zaara Syed 🍁🍂 (@ZaaraSyeddd) 1623125554000