Breaking News
 |  |  | 

India Top Headlines

Showdown on Twitter: Big Upstairs After Digvijay Singh Says ‘Will Reconsider Revocation of Article 370’ | India News

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Jun 12, 2021
img-responsive

NEW DELHI. In a leaked conversation with a Pakistani journalist at Clubhouse, Congressional Leader Digvijay Singh said that if Congress returns to power, it might reconsider repealing Article 370.

“When they repealed Article 370, democracy did not exist in Kashmir, as they had put everyone behind bars. And ‘Kashmir’ is something that is one of the foundations of secularism. Kashmir, which is a Muslim majority state , he had a Hindu king and they both functioned “Together. In fact, the pandits of Kashmir received reservations. The decision to revoke article 370 and reduce the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is regrettable. And the Congressional party will certainly review this issue, “Singh said in the Clubhouse chat.

Singh’s comments caused quite a stir on the microblogging platform. The Rajya Sabha MP faced a lot of backlash from many quarters.

‘Great goal of the congressional deputy’

‘Digvijay has lost it’

‘Digvijay was the architect of the fake saffron terrorist conspiracy’

‘Congress could also hand over Kashmir to Pakistan’

‘Do not betray the people of Jammu’

Kashmiri pandits never had government job reserves. Is a lie’

‘Kashmiri pandits faced genocide in Kashmir and continue to be shot dead’

‘Difference between BJP and Congress’

However, few agreed with what Singh said.



Original source

showdown-on-twitter-big-upstairs-after-digvijay-singh-says-will-reconsider-revocation-of-article-370-india-news

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Exclusive Stories

Subscribe