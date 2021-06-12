India Top Headlines

Poonawalla tells Bombay HC that he does not seek Z-Plus coverage, nor does he endorse any statement on his behalf; Resolved petition | India News

MUMBAI: The Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, has informed the Bombay High Court that he has “ made no Z plus security requests and does not endorse any Z plus security claims made on his behalf or by no one ”.

The statement was sent to the HC on June 10 through a written cover letter through their attorneys Parinam Law Associates. He asked permission to make his statement in a criminal warrant petition filed by attorney Datta Mane for the state government to grant him Z more security, citing news reports alleging threats against him for additional Covishield vaccines.

A bench of SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar judges was hearing the case in which Mane defender Pradeep Havnur had sought safety saying IBS vaccines save lives.

The petition did not reach a hearing on June 10 due to lack of time. Friday was scrapped. The order has not yet been loaded.

In its June 1 order, the HC court of Judges SS Shinde and Abay Ahuja said that it was provided with a police report dated June 1 stating that, pursuant to the writ petition, a request was made Category ‘Z’ security officer for Poonawalla and he was provided Category ‘Y’ security, consisting of CRPF Jawans, plus two police officers provided by the Pune Police Commissioner.

Prosecutor Deepak Thakare had then submitted that any request for Category Z security could be considered after Poonawalla returns from England. He had sought time to receive further instructions after the HC asked him during the hearing to “speak to the highest state official in the interior department … it may also be the interior minister”, and to make a statement on the 10th. June on how many staff members there are detailed for the Poonawalla security deck.

Therefore, the matter was postponed until June 10. “Poonawalla is doing a great job and is playing an important role in providing millions of vaccines to the nation. It is a lifesaver … a service to the nation, ”the bank commented during the June 1 hearing.





