PM Modi will attend the G7 Summit outreach sessions today | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 virtual summit hosted by the UK in Cornwall, UK. According to officials, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 outreach sessions on June 12 and 13 in virtual format.

The UK holds the G7 presidency and has invited India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea to the next summit.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi canceled his visit to the UK for an in-person visit to the UK to attend the summit due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Group of Seven (G7) summit formally began on Friday when the leaders of the world’s most advanced economies gathered on the Cornish coast for the first time since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The theme of this year’s G7 summit is ‘Build Back Better’ and the UK has outlined four priority areas for its presidency: leading the global coronavirus recovery while building resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free trade. and fair, tackling the weather. change and preserve the planet’s biodiversity and defend shared values ​​and open societies.

This is the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will participate in the G7 meeting. India had been invited by the French G7 presidency in 2019 to the summit as a goodwill partner and the prime minister participated in these sessions on climate, biodiversity in the oceans and digital transformation.





Times of India