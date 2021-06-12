New Charge Sheet Highlights Deputy Mufti’s 13-Year Career As “Active” of Pak Terrorist Groups | India News
SRINAGAR: A 19-page charge sheet drawn up by the CID’s Kashmir counterintelligence wing against the arrested aide Mehbooba Mufti and PDP youth wing chairman Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra describes him as a ruthless politician who was willing to become an “asset” to Pakistan-based terrorist groups in exchange for help to get his party’s opponents out of the way.
The charge sheet, backed by the statements of five protected witnesses and technical intelligence, includes bundles of attachments detailing their alleged attempts to eliminate political opponents. He also mentions alleged payments to terrorist groups to “balance electoral battles” in favor of the PDP.
According to the charge sheet, which was filed in the courts of NIA, POTA and TADA in SrinagarParra’s 13-year journey as a journalist and politician was a “saga of subterfuge, deception and double treatment.”
Parra joined the PDP in 2013 and, “once installed in the safety of a recognized political party,” “he consistently strengthened himself by skillfully deepening his roots on two sides of the divide: India and Pakistan,” the document states.
“Parra had the permission of the Pakistani establishment to continue throwing crumbs to India, allowing them small tactical gains and systematically pushing the overall situation, slowly but surely, in favor of Pakistan in a strategic sense.”
Sources said that the head of the PDP’s youth wing had been requesting financial support from Pakistan to fight court cases against Pakistani terrorists arrested in various states. In 2007, he visited Pakistan as a journalist and interviewed the head of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin, for a media channel abstained from Pulwama.
The charge sheet highlights his alleged links to Pakistani-trained terrorists Abu Dujana and Abu Qasim, who were killed in clashes with security forces. The CID claims that Parra even supported the forced marriage of a Pulwama girl to Dujana.
By challenging all the charges brought against Parra during various court proceedings, his lawyer said he was being made into a political scapegoat. Parra won a seat in the first District Development Council elections last year even while in detention.
