India Top Headlines

Mukul Roy Writes to MHA to Regain Category ‘Z’ Safety Coverage One Day After Joining TMC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Home Office is likely to accept the informed request of West Bengal politician Mukul Roy, who left the BJP to return to the Trinamool Congress on Friday, to withdraw his central security coverage by the CRPF.

Government sources indicated that security coverage was extended to Roy given the alleged threat he faced in TMC-ruled West Bengal following his defection to the BJP in 2017, and now that he had returned to his original party, the threat could be presumed. to cease to exist.

Roy, according to ANI, has written to the Interior Ministry requesting the removal of his category ‘Z’ security. The CRPF granted him ‘Y-plus’ protection in West Bengal shortly after joining the BJP in 2017. This was further elevated to the ‘Z’ level during recent assembly elections in the state.

A central government source told TOI that Roy had cited threats he faced in West Bengal due to his departure from Trinamool Congress to join BJP, to seek MHA security coverage in 2017. The source said since now had returned to Trinamool after leaving BJP, it could be assumed that the threat was no longer valid. “Also, since he himself has asked for his central security cover to be removed, the MHA can accept it,” said an official.

Roy, in all likelihood, will be granted the same level of security by the Mamata Banerjee government even if his CRPF coverage is discontinued.





Times of India