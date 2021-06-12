Mukul Roy leaves BJP, returns ‘home’ to TMC | India News
CALCUTTA: BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy returned “home” to Trinamool in the presence of the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday, prompting the seniors at the party to call him “the beginning of the end of BJP in Bengal “, report Saikat Ray & Saibal Senador
Mukul, who was joined by his son Subhrangshu at the “welcome ceremony” at Trinamool headquarters, had left TMC and joined BJP in November 2017, becoming his first and biggest capture until Suvendu Adhikari joined the saffron festival in the run-up to this year. Assembly survey. Several TMC leaders had followed Mukul to the BJP as he helped his new party win 18 of the 42 seats in Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Mamata Banerjee said more BJP people would join TMC
More will leave BJP, but will not let traitors in: Didi
TMC members hoped that Mukul Roy’s return on Friday – described by Mamata as “ghorer chhele ghore firlo (homecoming)” – would mark a reverse exodus for BJP and cause its “collapse like a deck of cards in Bengal.”
Mamata did not elaborate on Mukul’s role in TMC, simply saying that he would “play a key role.” “More people will come (from BJP),” he said and made a distinction between TMC traitors to BJP and others: “Gaddar der nebo na (We will not accept traitors).” Mukul said “Bhalo lagchhe (feels good)” to describe how “coming home” felt. “I couldn’t work at BJP and I won’t work for BJP. So, I chose to go home, “he said, adding,” No one will stay in BJP. ”
Mamata said it was “difficult to stay in BJP”. “They intimidate and threaten. No one will be able to stay there with dignity. Mukul didn’t say it, but he also faced it. I have even seen his health deteriorate. It is good that I have returned home, “he said. “Old is always gold,” Mamata said, adding that Mukul “had not defamed TMC even when he was with BJP.”
TMC National Secretary General Abhishek Banerjee said: “I can relate to their (Mukul’s) struggles. We will work as a team at TMC ”.
Mukul was one of the leaders who were with Mamata when he formed TMC in 1998. He has been its national secretary general for seven years, has been elected to the Rajya Sabha twice, and has been minister of railways. His ties with the party leadership began to deteriorate since the CBI began investigating the Saradha case. He stayed for some time, but, with his importance diminishing, he left TMC and joined BJP in 2017. His chart on BJP went up after the 2019 LS poll. However, things started to go downhill before the poll. of this year’s assembly. He fought with a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar (north) and won.
His ties to the BJP fell further after Adhikari became the leader of the opposition in the assembly. Abhishek’s visit to the hospital to see Mukul’s sick wife, Krishna, June 2 signaled a possible rapprochement. “Even Prime Minister Modi’s call to Mukul a day later, when he asked about Krishna’s health, failed to repair the gap,” a TMC leader told TOI. Ironically, it was Abhishek’s promotion at TMC that was said to be one of the reasons behind his defection. On Friday, Mukul denied having “any difference of opinion” with Abhishek. Mamata, during Friday’s press conference, said: “Abhishek and Mukul had no difference of opinion.”
