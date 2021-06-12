Lakshadweep: BJP Netas Resigned Over Aisha’s Sedition Case | India News
KOCHI: One day after 12 senior BJP members in LakshadweepIncluding the party’s secretary of state, Abdul Hameed, resigned in protest against the slap in a sedition case against filmmaker and activist Aisha Sultana, few other leaders of the saffron party on the island resigned on Saturday.
Among those who resigned are senior leader Syed Mohammed Koya, Andrott Island Party District Secretary General EK Khaleel and Chairman BC Cheriyakoya.
“I resigned in protest against the draconian policies introduced by administrator Praful Khoda Patel, who has become a threat to Lakshadweep. These policies that are undemocratic and anti-popular must be rejected, ”said Khaleel.
The 12 BJP members who resigned from the party’s main membership on Friday include Abdul Hameed, Wakf board member Ummul Kulus and Khadi board member Saifulla Pakkiyoda.
All 12 are residents of Chetlat Island, where Aisha also hails from.
Previously, PP Mohammed Hashim, Yuva Morcha’s general secretary of the BJP in Lakshadweep, and eight other party members had resigned, protesting the bills proposed by the island’s new administration.
The other eight include former state vice president MC Muthukoya. Patel is scheduled to visit the islands June 14-20. In addition to conducting a field visit to the proposed site for a hospital in Kavaratti, Patel will also inspect presentations on the proposed smart city and ecotourism projects.
The visit has been scheduled at a time when the islanders are up in arms against Patel’s policies. Meanwhile, Kerala’s Minister of General Education V Sivankutty called Sultana by phone on Saturday and promised her support for her fight against the “oppressive” administration in Lakshadweep.
