Karnataka Launches Unlocking Plan; sidewalks continue on weekends, night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am | India News

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government announced on Saturday that economic and other activities will be allowed from 6 a.m. on June 14 to 6 a.m. on June 21, in a staggered manner. However, it is proposed to impose a curfew on the state on weekends and nights.The weekend curfew would be in effect from 7 p.m. on June 18 to 5 a.m. on June 21. While the night curfew would be in effect every night on the remaining days between 7 pm and 5 am during the mentioned period.

Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka were less than two lakh, like the state on Saturday. The state reported 9,785 new infections and 144 deaths, bringing the number of cases to 27.57 lakh and the number of victims to 32,788.

The day also saw 21,614 downloads, continuing to outnumber new cases.

Of the 9,785 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city recorded 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths.

In total, 27,57,324 positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the state, including 32,788 deaths and 25,32,719 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 1,91,796.

While the positivity rate for the day was 6.61 percent, the fatal case rate (CFR) was 1.47 percent.

Of the 144 deaths reported on Saturday, 21 were from Bengaluru Urban, Msyuru (20), Belagavi and Dharwad (10), Ballari (9), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (8), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,454, Shivamogga 715, Hassan 624, Dakshina Kannada 618, Belagavi 443, followed by others.

The urban district of Bengaluru tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11.95,340, followed by Mysuru 1,56,545 and Tumakuru 1,11,503.

Among the downloads as well, Bengaluru Urban ranked at the top with 10.91,260, followed by Mysuru 1.41,300 and Tumakuru 1,02,585.

In total, so far a total of 3,15,11,642 samples have been analyzed in the state, of which 1,48,027 were carried out only on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)