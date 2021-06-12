India Top Headlines

Indian people pray to ‘crown goddess’ to rid themselves of virus | India News

LUCK: Indian villagers have erected a shrine to the “crown goddess” and are offering their prayers in hopes that divine intervention can banish the deadly virus.

Devotees from the village of Shuklapur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh have been offering prayers, holy water and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have placed their “Mata crown” idol since it was erected this week.

“Perhaps with your blessings the villagers, our people and everyone else will be relieved,” said one villager named Sangeeta on Friday.

India was hit hard by a surge in coronavirus infections in April and May, but there are signs that the worst may be over.

Authorities reported 84,332 new cases on Saturday, the lowest daily count in more than two months, data from the Health Ministry showed. Covid-19 has killed 367,081 people in India, according to government data.

Shuklapur villagers’ prayers have not been fully answered (there are still some cases in the district), but the numbers are also much lower than at the height of the pandemic.





Reference page