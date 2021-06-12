In 5 Charts: How India’s Second Wave Is Waning As Fast As It Peaked | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Just over a month ago, India recorded its highest increase of 4.14 lakh of Covid cases in a single day. It was then that the second wave finally peaked after causing widespread devastation.Over the past month, new daily infections have been on a steady downward trend. On Saturday, India registered just over 84,000 new cases, the fifth consecutive day of infections that remain below 1 lakh.

The thing to keep in mind about the ongoing decline, however, is the rate at which cases have dropped. In fact, the decline almost mirrors the increase that occurred in the run-up to the peak.

Here are 5 charts to understand how the second wave in India has subsided …

Other side of the peak

Saturday’s count of 84,000 fresh Covid cases in India is the lowest since April 2.

It took India 35 days to go from the 80,000 mark to over 4.14 lakh on May 6. However, the decline has been just as fast and it has taken India almost the same amount of time, 36 days, to return to similar figures.

In the Covid chart above, the steep slope that follows an uneven peak is indicative of how the Covid situation in the country has improved.

No immersion in testing

Another notable thing about the Covid numbers from India is that the testing rate has remained high. In fact, India is testing more people on average than during the peak of the second wave.

On average, India tested 24 lakhs of people a day in the last week compared to 17.5 lakhs of people a day in the week before its peak.

This indicates that the positivity rate has dropped dramatically.

Currently, India’s case positivity rate has dropped to just 4% compared to 26% in early May.

The positivity rate is the proportion of people whose tests are positive out of the total samples tested. Indicates the spread of the virus in the community.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that before reopening, the positivity rate should remain at 5% or less for at least 14 days.

Active cases dropped

Active cases from India have dropped to less than 11 lakh, which is the lowest since April 9.

During the surge, India’s active infection count had climbed to an all-time high of more than 37 lakh. This was the key reason behind the health crisis in the country, with hospitals running out of crucial medicines and equipment.

According to the Ministry of Health, active cases now represent only 3.68% of the total positive cases in the country.

Recoveries continue to outpace infections

With the second wave in decline, recoveries have consistently outpaced new infections, which is another reason the active count is rapidly declining.

More than 1.21 lakh of patients recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours compared to 84,332 who tested positive. A large gap between recoveries and recent infection is common after the peak.

Figures from the Ministry of Health show that India’s overall recovery rate has improved to 95.07% in a sustained upward trend.