Farmers call for a gherao from Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26 | India News

SONEPAT: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will organize demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26 and observe the day as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas.”

“June 26, 1975 was a black day in the history of India, as that day the government had announced the Emergency. The current situation is not far from that. It is like an undeclared emergency. Our agitation against the three Agricultural laws of the Center complete seven months on June 26. We will celebrate the day as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas. We will protest in front of Raj Bhawans across the country, “said Inderjit Singh, Vice President of All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana.

According to SKM, the memoranda addressed to the President of India will be handed over to the state governors.

Farmers protesting the Center’s farm laws have been agitating for more than six months. Many have camped on the borders of the national capital.

Despite several rounds of talks between the Center and peasant leaders last year, the stalemate persists.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the Agreement on the Empowerment and Protection of Farmers) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.





