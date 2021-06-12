Covid-19: India reports 84,332 new cases, 4,002 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: For the fifth day in a row, India reported less than 1 lakh of new Covid cases a day. The 84,332 new cases reported on Saturday is the lowest daily increase after 70 days, according to data updated by the Union Ministry of Health. With this, the total count of the country has risen to 29,359,155. On June 8, India reported 86,498 Covid cases, the lowest in 63 days.

However, deaths due to Covid are on the rise again. With 4,002 more deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 3.67,081

.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has declined further from 40,981 to 1,080,690. The recovery rate has improved to 95.07%. A total of 1,21,311 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total recovery figures to 27,911,384.

The daily positivity rate is 4.39%, which is less than 10% for 19 consecutive days.

According to the Ministry of Health, tests have increased substantially in the country. A total of 37.62 crore samples have been analyzed for Covid so far.

So far, vaccine doses of Rs 24.96 million have been administered as part of a nationwide vaccination campaign, which began on January 16 this year.