Covid-19: India reports 84,332 new cases, 4,002 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News
However, deaths due to Covid are on the rise again. With 4,002 more deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 3.67,081
.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases has declined further from 40,981 to 1,080,690. The recovery rate has improved to 95.07%. A total of 1,21,311 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total recovery figures to 27,911,384.
The daily positivity rate is 4.39%, which is less than 10% for 19 consecutive days.
According to the Ministry of Health, tests have increased substantially in the country. A total of 37.62 crore samples have been analyzed for Covid so far.
So far, vaccine doses of Rs 24.96 million have been administered as part of a nationwide vaccination campaign, which began on January 16 this year.