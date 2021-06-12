India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Center to Provide Over 10 Lakh Vaccine Doses to States and UT in Next 3 Days | India News

NEW DELHI: The central government will provide more than 10 lakh doses of vaccines to the states and territories of the Union in the next three days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Saturday.

“10,81,300 doses of vaccines are being prepared and will be received by the states and UT within the next three days,” the ministry said.

The health ministry said that so far 25,87,41,810 crore doses of vaccines have been provided to the states and territories of the Union, through the Government of India (free channel) and through the category of direct state procurement.

“Of this, the total consumption, including waste, is 24,76,58,855 doses, based on data available at 8 am today,” he said.

In addition, 1,12,41,187 doses of COVID vaccine are still available in the states and UT to be administered.

The implementation of the Phase 3 Liberalized and Accelerated Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy began as of May 1, 2021.

“Under the strategy, each month 50 percent of the total vaccine doses authorized by the Central Medicines Laboratory (CDL) of any manufacturer would be purchased by the Government of India,” he added.

He said the Center will continue to make these doses available to state governments completely free of charge, as it was doing previously.

The Union Ministry of Health has reported that so far about 24,96,00,304 doses of vaccine have been administered within the framework of the nationwide vaccination campaign.





Times of India