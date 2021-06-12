India Top Headlines

Congress asks its leaders to adhere to the party’s official position on Article 370 after Digvijay Singh’s remarks provoke controversy | India News

NEW DELHI: On Saturday, Congress asked its leaders to follow the party’s stance on the question of repealing Article 370 as articulated in the CWC’s August 6, 2019 resolution, after statements by its leader Digvijay Singh will unleash a fight.

“The decision to repeal Article 370 and reduce J & K’s status is extremely, I would say, a sad decision, and the Congressional party would certainly have a new perspective on the issue,” Singh reportedly said, according to excerpts from their conversation. in the clubhouse available on social media.

He was responding to a question about the “way forward” on the issue “once the Modi government is gone.”

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Singh and the party’s top leaders, accusing them of speaking “the language of Pakistan” and spitting poison against India.

“The Congress Party has clearly expressed its position on Jammu and Kashmir, in its August 6, 2019 resolution of the Congressional Working Committee. This is the only official position of the party.

“I urge and request all senior leaders to make the same point,” Congressional spokesman Pawan Khera said when asked about Singh’s comments.

The CWC resolution of August 6, 2019 stated that it “deplores the unilateral, blatant and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was repealed and the State of Jammu and Kashmir dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. “.

“All the principles of constitutional law, the rights of states, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance were violated,” the opposition party alleged.

“The National Congress of India is committed to supporting the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and fighting the BJP and its divisive and diabolical agenda with all powers in their hands. We urge the people of J&K to keep peace and calm “, He said. .

The CWC “strongly reaffirmed the consistent and stated position” of the National Congress of India that J&K, including the areas under illegal occupation by Pakistan and the portion ceded to China, are an integral part of the Republic of India.

J & K’s integration with India is final and irrevocable, he said,

“The CWC firmly affirmed that all matters related to J&K are internal affairs of India and no external interference will be tolerated,” the resolution said.

Singh’s statements to a person, who according to the BJP was a journalist of Pakistani origin, were seized by leaders of the Saffron party on Saturday to unleash a torrent of criticism against the opposition party and to demand statements from the president of Congress Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on the matter.





Reference page