Army begins incorporating new specialized ships for Pangong Tso | India News

NEW DELHI: The military has finally started receiving initial deliveries of specialized ships for deployment to Pangong Tso, which comes amid the ongoing military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh.

The Army had signed two contracts for the specialized ships six or seven months ago. The first Rs 65 crore one was for 12 fast patrol boats, with advanced surveillance equipment and other equipment, from the PSU Goa Shipyard defense yard.

The second deal was for 17 flat-bottom fiberglass troop transport boats from a private shipyard in Goa, which also supplies such vessels to the Navy. “These ships can quickly transport about 20 soldiers from one place to another. Initial deliveries have started, ”a source said Saturday.

In February, the Indian and Chinese armies successfully pulled out troops from both sides of Pangong Tso, the 134 km long lake, two-thirds of which is controlled by China and stretches from Tibet to India.

China, however, has so far refused to complete the stalled disengagement process at the remaining standoff sites at Hot Springs, Gogra and Demchok. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also continues to prevent Indian patrols from going to their traditional Patrol Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 in the strategically located area of ​​Depsang Plains.

The Army had installed 17 QRT (rapid reaction team) boats seven or eight years ago to patrol the Pangong Tso, which is at an altitude of 13,900 feet.

But after the clash with China broke out in eastern Ladakh in April-May last year, an urgent need was felt to further increase its capabilities to match the heavier Type 928B patrol boats used by the PLA there, as reported. TOI above. .

Both Indian and Chinese soldiers actively patrol their Pangong Tso areas on foot and by boat during the summer months. Before the Army got the QRT ships, it used to be quite paralyzed by its then obsolete slow-moving ships. The PLA used to even disable Indian ships by ramming them with their heavier ships.





