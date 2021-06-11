India Top Headlines

Will remain in command for the remainder of my term: Yediyurappa | India News

HASSAN: A day after the endorsement of Arun Singh, the head of Karnataka’s BJP, the embattled Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa declared on Friday that he will remain in command for the next two years.

With the state assembly elections scheduled for 2023, Yediyurappa has sent a strong signal to his detractors that he is here to stay.

Speaking to the media here after chairing a Covid review meeting with district officials, the prime minister stated that if the party’s national leadership ruled out the leadership change in Karnataka, he would work with greater zeal and responsibility.

Just a few days ago, Yediyurappa had expressed his willingness to resign as prime minister if the central leadership of the BJP so demanded.

However, Arun Singh’s endorsement on Thursday was a blow to the arm for the 78-year-old BJP leader.

Amid the chaos caused by the Covid pandemic, Yediyurappa has been battling the latest bout of dissident activities from his detractors in the party.





