Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister, to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning .The prime minister of Uttar Pradesh will also meet with BJP national chair JP Nadda later in the day.Adityanath arrived in the national capital on Thursday and met with the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, at his residence.Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, it is speculated that the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh will shake its cabinet soon.

With the elections scheduled for next year, the BJP has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking comments from its leaders in the wake of the result of the panchayat polls and the murmurs from some sections about the handling of the Covid-19 situation.

The party has also decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, to strengthen the image of the state government and to solve the problems in the state.

These efforts are also aimed at improving coordination between the party and the government.

The national (organization) secretary general of the BJP, BL Santhosh, arrived in Lucknow earlier this week and held individual meetings with some of the ministers and leaders. Santhosh was accompanied by Radha Mohan Singh.

Many of these leaders had pointed out issues such as the handling of Covid-19, the disenchantment among the people and the lack of coordination between the government and party leaders, among others.

However, the central leadership of the BJP has supported Yogi Adityanath, putting an end to the whispers against the state government months before the Assembly elections.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled for 2022. The BJP had registered a landslide victory in the 2017 assembly elections, obtaining more than 300 seats. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, among the major parties, the BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

