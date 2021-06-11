India Top Headlines

The eVIN system is used to monitor the use, waste and coverage of Covid-19 vaccination: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health reported on Friday that India is using a digital platform, the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), which tracks vaccines and facilitates real-time, including monitoring of storage temperatures in 29,000 points of the cold chain nationwide. at the state and district level.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the eVIN system is part of the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN).

“Any reduction in waste means inoculating more people and leads to strengthening the fight against Covid-19. Every dose saved means vaccinating one more person. India is using the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) with eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network), a digital platform that not only registers beneficiaries, but also tracks vaccines and facilitates real-time monitoring of storage temperatures at 29,000 points in the cold chain at the national, state level and district, “the ministry said.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 is important to protect people from infection and associated mortality and morbidity. Equitable access to safe and effective vaccines is critical to ending the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaccine development requires time and demand for these vaccines exceeds supply many times over. Therefore, it is important to monitor and ensure that this valuable tool to address the pandemic is used optimally and judiciously, “the statement added.

The Covid-19 vaccine is a public health commodity with a global shortage. Therefore, vaccine waste should be reduced and kept to a minimum level that will help vaccinate many people.

“The current Covid-19 vaccines that are being used do not have an ‘open vial policy’, that is, they must be used within a stipulated time after the vial has been opened. The vaccinator is encouraged to mark the date and each vial and all opened vaccine vials must be used / discarded within 4 hours of opening, “he said.

The ministry noted that several states have organized the Covid-19 vaccination in such a way that not only is there no waste but they are able to extract more doses from the vial and thus show negative waste.

“Therefore, the expectation that vaccine waste is 1% or less is not far-fetched. It is reasonable, desirable and achievable,” he said.

Additionally, all states / UTs have also been informed that each vaccination session is expected to serve at least 100 beneficiaries; however, in the case of remote and sparsely populated areas, the state could organize a session for a smaller number of beneficiaries and ensure that there is no vaccine waste. A session can be scheduled only when the right beneficiaries are available.





