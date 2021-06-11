The Covid Situation Appears To Be Stabilizing In India, But People Should Follow Appropriate Behavior: Government | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry said Friday that the Covid situation in the country appears to be stabilizing. However, people must continue to follow appropriate rules of behavior and social distancing, he added.The ministry also said that the ICMR will begin nationwide sero surveys to assess the spread of Covid-19 and that all states / UTs should also be encouraged to conduct them so that information can be collected from all geographies.“The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct national serographic surveys to assess the spread of Covid and states / UTs should also conduct them to get the information from all geographies,” he said.

The ministry said a nearly 78 percent decline in daily new Covid-19 cases has been observed in India from the highest peak recorded in daily cases on May 7.

He also said that there has been a 74 percent decrease in the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate since the highest rate was reported between April 30 and May 6 at 21.6 percent.

The Center stressed that breaking the chain of transmission ensures less stress on the health infrastructure and a better quality of care.

On the denial of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine from Bharat Biotech, the health ministry said: “We respect the system regulatory framework in each country, but it will have no impact on the Indian vaccine program. ”

