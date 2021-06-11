India Top Headlines

Postpone the INI-CET for at least 30 days, SC tells AIIMS | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a minimum 30-day postponement of the highly competitive INICET, scheduled for June 18, in which around 72,000 MBBS passes were to compete for around 800 MD seats in all branches of the Institute of Medical Sciences of India. (AIIMS) and other medical institutes of national importance.

In ordering AIIMS to postpone the Common Entrance Test of the Institute of National Importance (INI-CET), a bank of judges Indira Banerjee and MR Shah cited Monday’s announcement from the PMO on the four-month postponement of the NEET-PG exam for admission to PG courses at government medical colleges. It was done to increase the availability of medical personnel to combat the pandemic. The court said that if the government deemed it appropriate to postpone the NEET-PG exam for four months, AIIMS’s decision to hold INI-CET on June 18 seemed arbitrary.





