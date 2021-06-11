India Top Headlines

Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar; sets off speculation | India News

MUMBAI: Political strategist Prashant Kishor visited CPN President Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence here on Friday and held talks with him for about three hours, leading to talk in political circles.

NCP sources said that in addition to discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar organized lunch for Kishor.

The meeting ended around 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the media gathered in front of ‘Silver Oak’ (residence of the head of the PCN).

This is Kishor’s first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively. He had helped design the electoral strategy for these parties in the assembly elections.

After the results of the assembly poll, the electoral strategist had said that he was “leaving this space.”

Maharashtra’s Chief Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Kishor has already said that he will no longer be a political strategist.

Shiv Sena’s leader Sanjay Raut said that many leaders are in contact with Kishor, while NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal said he was not aware of the meeting’s agenda.

Stating that Kishor was a successful political strategist, Bhujbal said he was confident that Pawar will take Kishor’s suggestions into account.

Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became prime minister.





