India Top Headlines

PM Modi to address the high-level virtual dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought at the UN next week | India News

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a high-level virtual dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought at the UN convened by the President of the General Assembly next week.

Modi, president of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (president of UNCCD COP14), will address the high-level event convened by the president of the 75th session of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, with the support of the UNCCD on the morning of June 14, according to a media advisory issued here by the office of the President of the General Assembly.

The high-level event will also be addressed by the UN Under Secretary General, Amina Mohamed, the Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Ibrahim Thiaw, and the coordinator of the Peul Women’s Association. and Indigenous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Hindu. Oumarou Ibrahim, as well as Heads of State and Government, ministers and senior UN officials.

Agricultural industry leaders, representatives of international organizations and civil society groups will also address the event which aims to assess the progress made in the fight against land degradation and chart the way forward in global efforts to revive and restore healthy lands.

“Land is the foundation of our societies and is the cornerstone of global food security and environmental health, zero hunger, poverty eradication and affordable energy. It is the basis for the success of the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, ”the notice said.

Modi had opened the 14th high-level session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in New Delhi in September 2019.

The Conference adopted the Delhi Declaration in which the parties encouraged the transition and increased access to energy in rural and urban communities in the context of projects aimed at combating desertification / land degradation and drought and achieving neutrality in land degradation and building resilience.

It also encouraged a proactive approach to reducing the risks and impacts of desertification / land degradation and drought by implementing drought preparedness plans and further mitigating the risk of drought and sand and dust storms.

Next week’s high-level dialogue will place land restoration at the center of the entire SDG agenda and for climate, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction, on the way to the 15th meeting of the Conference. of the Parties to the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (CBD COP 15), The United Nations Conference on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP26), the UNCCD COP15 and the 2021 Food Systems Summit.

“Globally, one fifth of the earth’s surface, more than 2 billion hectares, is degraded, including more than half of all agricultural land. Unless we change the way we manage soil, more than 90 percent could be degraded by 2050, “the UN said.

“Land degradation negatively affects one fifth of the planet’s land surface and the livelihoods of 3.2 billion people, 40% of the world’s population. It accelerates climate change and the loss of biological diversity, and contributes to to droughts, forest fires, involuntary migration and the emergence of zoonotic infectious diseases, ”he said.

The UN added that 1 billion hectares can be restored in the next 10 years to reverse course, fuel the Covid-19 recovery and provide livelihoods at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs are at risk.

The Dialogue aims to focus the international community’s attention on land issues and generate political will to implement land solutions within Covid-19 adaptation and recovery strategies.

It will encourage all member states to adopt and implement land degradation neutrality targets and national drought plans, he said.

The notice added that the event will also encourage member states, the private sector, and all stakeholders to partner for land action and support the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund and other funding mechanisms to scale up restoration. of the earth by all sectors of society.

It will allow participants to share experiences and best practices, cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models that promote green, resilient and inclusive recovery strategies, he said.





Reference page