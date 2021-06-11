PM holds meetings with ministers to take stock of the work carried out by them in the last 2 years: Sources | India News

India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Modi with BJP Chairman JP Badda and Interior Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding face-to-face meetings with Union ministers in different groups apparently to take stock of the work done by them over the past two years, sources said on Friday.

Three such meetings have so far been held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime minister’s official residence, which was also attended by BJP Chairman JP Nadda.

Most of the meetings lasted more than five hours, the sources said.

These meetings were called after the second wave of COVID-19.

Several ministers also made a presentation, the sources said.

So far, the ministers, both the cabinet and their deputies, are in charge of agriculture, rural development, livestock and fisheries, tribal affairs, urban development, culture, statistics and program implementation, civil aviation, railways, food and consumer affairs. . Jal shakti, oil, steel and the environment were among those summoned for the meetings, they said.

These meetings are expected to continue for several days, the sources added.

The cabinet meeting, which is chaired by the prime minister, usually takes place once a week and the cabinet meeting once a month. The cabinet meeting takes place practically every Wednesday.

These meetings with the Union ministers were preceded by similar meetings that Modi held with the presidents of various wings of the BJP and with the general secretaries of the party. Both meetings lasted more than four hours.

Nadda and the general secretary (organization) of the BJP, BL Santhosh, were also present at the prime minister’s meetings with the party leaders.