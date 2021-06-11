India Top Headlines

‘National survey of sero is not enough’: ICMR asks states to carry out their own | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center asked states to conduct local sero-surveys in order to assess the situation at the district level and take further steps to contain any possible micro-level spread.

While the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the fourth nationwide serosurvey in June to assess the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and plan measures for the future, the government said it could not be appropriate depend on the national survey, which suggests that states should conduct their own serosurvey in order to contain transmission in small areas.

“If we want to protect our geographies, we cannot just rely on a national serum survey and we will have to encourage states / UTs to do serum surveys at their levels as well,” said NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul from Health.

TOI reported Tuesday that ICMR is scheduled to begin the fourth nationwide sero-survey for Covid-19 in June with expanded coverage of the population over six years of age. It will also cover health workers in district hospitals. The survey will be conducted in the same 70 districts where the first three surveys were conducted.

The last serological survey, between December 17 and January 8, was carried out in a population older than 10 years. The findings showed that 21.4% of the country’s adult population (18 years or older) suffered from Covid-19 in mid-December, while the seroprevalence among children aged 10 to 18 was 25.3%. Among health workers, seroprevalence was 25.7% with 26.6% in doctors and nurses.

A seroprevalence survey is based on detecting the presence of antibodies developed after infection to assess how many people have been exposed to the infection and the findings are statistically extrapolated to estimate the spread of an infection because often many cases of such infection they are not recorded. .





Reference page