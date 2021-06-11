India Top Headlines

Modi praised UP’s measures to fight the second wave: UP government | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the measures taken by the UP government to combat the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement released shortly after UP CM Yogi Adityanath returned to Lucknow from Delhi. The statement added that Modi praised the measures taken by the state government during his meeting with the CM.

The meeting between Modi and Adityanath took place in a context of speculation about the discontent of the BJP leadership with the CM and a plan to clip its wings. The UP government’s description of what happened at the hour-long meeting as a response to the rumors that have stoked rumors of an “imminent” change in Lucknow, leaving BJP circles simultaneously baffled and intrigued by its perseverance .

Shortly after the meeting, an obscure news site quoted “PMO sources” as saying that AK Sharma, the former bureaucrat who served in Modi’s office before being nominated as an MLC at UP, would be appointed senior deputy minister. When contacted, PMO sources criticized the claim as “false.”

During the meeting, Adityanath expressed his appreciation for the Center’s help during the peak of the crisis. He especially thanked the Center for sending oxygen to trains and planes. He told the prime minister that the funds provided by the PM Cares program would help the state government establish oxygen plants in all districts.

Adityanath’s engagements in Delhi, which included meetings with Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, have been linked to the possibility of a ministerial shakeup at UP. The presence of Anupriya Patel, who heads the BJP ally in UP Apna Dal, in the meeting that Shah had with the CM, has been seen as an indicator of the expansion of the ministry, which will probably be undertaken with a view to appeasing the ally and accommodate claims from within.

The official claim that Modi congratulated the CM was also seen as a sign that Adityanath was feeling calm, as the BJP leaders are not expected to spin events related to the prime minister.

The “talk of change”, which has hit the CM for some time, intensified during the second wave of Covid-19 infections. The statements of the BJP general secretary in charge of the BL Santosh party organization praising the state government for taming the threat gave no respite.

During the meeting with Modi, Adityanath said that the Center’s decision to provide vaccines to the state would help speed up the vaccination campaign, which has been put in place with the BJP organizing machinery that helps the state government boost the massive undertaking.

Adityanath also spoke about the development work done by his government and the projects, which will be completed in the near future. He told the prime minister how his government tried to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods by imposing partial curfews, rather than a total lockdown.

He informed the prime minister of the state government’s decision to swiftly implement Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which involves free grains of up to 5kg for those in need, until Diwali.





