Marines case: Government deposits Rs 10 million received from Italy in South Carolina | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union government has deposited with the Supreme Court 10 million rupees paid by Italy as compensation to the families of the two Kerala fishermen who were shot dead in 2012 by two Italian marines aboard the ship Enrica Lexie, in lieu of closing the criminal cases against the two Navy personnel in India.

Although on April 9 the Union government had sought the closure of the proceedings involving the two Marines in the SC while promising to deposit the Rs 10 crore to be paid by the Italian government within three days, the money could not be deposited even when the SC took the case on April 19.

The SC office report said that the Center deposited Rs 10 crore on April 26. The SC on April 19 had said that it would take over the disbursement of the compensation amount, which is above the money already paid by the Italian government to relatives during the processing. of cases in India. A SC bench of judges Indira Banerjee and MR Shah will hear the case on Friday.





