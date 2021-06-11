India Top Headlines

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan’s Judicial System Unreliable, Trial in Neutral Country Is the Only Way Out, Says Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi | India News

NEW DELHI: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said on Friday that the judicial system in Pakistan is unreliable and that the only way Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav can get relief is when his statement is heard in a neutral country with a good system. judicial.

The former attorney general was reacting to reports that the Pakistani National Assembly passed a bill allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against his conviction in the country’s highest courts.

“We (India) should ask the international court if the appeal can be heard in a neutral country that has a good judicial system. That is probably the only way Jadhav will get any relief. The judicial system is unreliable in Pakistan. a lawyer from India, I don’t think it will reach the end of justice, “Rohatgi told the ANI news agency.

The former attorney general said he will make Pakistan’s decision to allow Jhadav’s guilty plea in the higher courts with a “pinch of salt”, although he added that it is a “welcome small step”.

“Personally, I believe that the judicial system and the atmosphere in that country (Pakistan) is such that India is treated as an enemy. Therefore, I do not believe that Jadhav will get justice in an appeal simply by hiring an Indian lawyer. I do not believe it serves the purpose, “he said.

Rohatgi suggested that India should resubmit a petition to the Human Rights Court and the International Court of Justice for the release of Jadhav, as he was “unjustly arrested and illegally convicted without any rights.”

“A neutral lawyer from India or anywhere else, I don’t think it makes any difference. We should ask the international court if the appeal can be heard in a neutral country like Sri Lanka or Singapore, which have a good judicial system,” He said. saying.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a bill allowing Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in the country’s highest courts.

The bill seeks to grant more rights of review and reconsideration by giving effect to the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

The bill was adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday after approval by the 21-member standing committee.





Times of India