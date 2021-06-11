India Top Headlines

J&K Bifurcation Rumors Spread by Anti-National Elements: Manoj Sinha | India News

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha categorically denied on Friday any move to fork Union territory, saying that such “completely unfounded rumors” were spread by anti-national people with vested interests.

In an interview with Times Now, Sinha said: “These are baseless and mischievous conspiracy theories spread by a small section of anti-national elements. These rumors are also fueled by certain elements based outside of India. ”

Clearing the air on the movement of paramilitary forces, which had fueled rumors about the J&K fork, Sinha said: “These personnel were sent to the elections outside of J&K. They were in quarantine and were now moving to their respective posts. Furthermore, there is a normal practice of troop movement in anticipation of Amarnath Yatra. ”





