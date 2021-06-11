India Top Headlines

India ‘moved mountains’ to contain second wave of Covid-19: EAM tells Indians in Kuwait | India News

KUWAIT CITY: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar assured the concerned diaspora in Kuwait on Thursday that the second wave of Covid-19 was receding in India and that the government “really moved mountains” to contain the pandemic.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on his first bilateral visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation early Wednesday, addressed the Indian community here at the conclusion of his meetings in the country.

“The second wave of Covid-19 has started to recede. The daily number of new infections is lower than in early May. The positivity rate has also dropped dramatically,” he said.

“A large part has been made possible by a very vigorous response from the government to the second wave. The kind of effort and energy that I saw, the long hours that people put in. People really moved mountains to respond to what was a situation. “, He said.

The minister said the government placed hundreds of oxygen trains to transport oxygen from production centers to major cities.

“All of our planes were mobilized, including Air Force planes for oxygen cylinder tanks to be flown, both within the country and from abroad to India,” he said.

“We acquired medicines that were essential for the treatment of Covid. Many of them came from abroad. We also made sure that the national production of the medicines was improved,” he said.

Regarding the vaccination program, the minister acknowledged that it is a “great issue” and that 3 million people are vaccinated daily and its rate will accelerate in the coming days.

“As vaccine production increases, as the year progresses, we will be able to vaccinate all of our people,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the economy has started to make a strong recovery, stating that there is a feeling that the economic impact of the second wave would be less than what happened last year.

“We believe that India will recover. India will recover quickly, that much of what we have seen in the past – the steady rise of India and its economy and influence in the world – will continue,” he said. .

Jaishankar praised the contributions of the Indian community and said that in many ways it defines India abroad.

“The contribution it makes, the respect it earns, the support it provides and the bridge it forms is what makes India’s interaction with the world unique … Hold the Indian flag high here in Kuwait,” he said. .

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with Indian envoys to the Gulf nations to discuss a number of issues, including encouraging the rapid resumption of flights to this region and facilitating the reunion of families separated by the disruption of Covid.

On Thursday he held “productive discussions” with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, during which the two sides discussed a number of topics including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation.





Times of India